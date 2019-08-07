There’s no firm word on when Caroline Polachek’s upcoming album Pang will be released aside from “fall 2019,” but at least she has offered some tastes of the record in recent days: “Door,” “Parachute,” and “Ocean Of Tears.” Now she has shared a video for the latter track, and it combines an interesting pair of inspirations.

Polcahek said of the video, “I’ve had a longstanding crush on the pale color worlds of Monet’s snow paintings, and after visiting the Pirates Of The Caribbean ride at Disneyland this spring, was immediately inspired to morph those two zones into the perfect setting for ‘Ocean Of Tears.’ After all, the song is wild and lonely… like a pirate’s heart.”

“Ocean Of Tears” was the last song written for the album, and Polachek previously said of it, “‘Ocean Of Tears’ is dedicated to the sharp pain of being in love with someone far away, and the maddening doubt that comes with it. […] I’d really like someone to figure skate to this at the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

Watch the video for “Ocean Of Tears” above. Polachek also announced the first performances in support of Pang, so check out those dates below.

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

10/27 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/30 — London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

10/31 — Berlin, DE @ Burg Schnabel

11/03 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso