Charly Bliss enjoyed a prolific 2019 with their sophomore album, Young Enough, as well as the surprise EP Supermoon, plus a standout NPR Tiny Desk Concert sandwiched in between. The New York-bred pop group’s 2023 is shaping up to resemble that successful run.

Charly Bliss executed a headlining US tour across April and May, bringing Hippo Campus along as the opener. On Wednesday, June 21, Charly Bliss released their first new music since 2019 in the form of “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore,” a clever and self-assured perspective.

Lead vocalist Eva Hendricks melodically reminisces on “the sh*t that we used to do,” like crying at the door or “changing locks, numbers blocked.” Removed from the toxic situation, Hendricks can “read the letters that I wrote to you way back when” and see that “they’re so sad” because the behavior she was putting up with from this person “was fake.”

“Here’s your leather jacket, thought it’d save me but now / I gave myself a makeover and I’m blissing out,” she sings. “You wanna talk and talk it over when you see me around / And yeah, you act like it was perfect / I don’t think it’s worth it / You don’t even know me anymore.”

“I moved to Australia and felt a million miles away from who I had been in New York,” Hendricks said in a statement. “Like I had been reborn happy, carefree, and slightly less pale. I was convinced that I had totally bypassed the ‘wherever you go, there you are’ thing. Lexapro also helped.”

She continued, “I think this song is a farewell to how sad and tortured I felt during the Young Enough album cycle. It’s like the ‘f*ck it!’ that you earn after burning your entire life down and starting over. Sam [Hendricks] sent me the track and it felt exactly as joyous and silly and giddy as I felt inside. It came together quickly and set the tone for a new CB era.”

In related news, Hendricks announced her engagement on May 6.

“You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” was produced by Hippo Campus’ Jake Luppen and Caleb Wright.

Watch the video above.