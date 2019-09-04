Indie Mixtape 20: Chris Farren Really Loves His Wife

Erica Lauren

Chris Farren is a beacon of light in today’s landscape. He radiates positivity (usually complimenting himself) and love (also usually for himself), and it’s truly a thing of beauty. His 2016 LP Can’t Die was one of the most fun albums of that year, and now he’s ready to return with an equally-great new album called… Born Hot.

Most of the tracks on Born Hot are created by Farren and his guitar, with backing from programmed drums and synth tracks. Lead single “Search 4 Me” also boasts the kind of chorus that you’ll find yourself humming in the shower three days after you listen to it. In anticipation of the new album, Chris sat down to discuss Mogwai, Against Me!, and his desire to fight Chance The Rapper over who loves their wife the most, in the latest installment of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Expertly composed, perfectly performed.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I’d like to be remembered as a nice quiet humble artist whose powerful music ended climate change.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Boston!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Gonna have to go with my hot tatted up wife.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Red Lobster Times Square (cheeseburger).

What album do you know every word to?

Mogwai – Come On Die Young.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Not sure but it was probably an Against Me! show.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I like to perform with an open button shirt with a t-shirt underneath so the wind blows my shirt open.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@chrisfarren.