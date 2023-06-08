Things in New York City and surrounding areas are pretty intense right now. As massive wildfires in Canada continue to burn, smoke is making its way to the US, especially in and around New York. Chris Stapleton was supposed to perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview in Syracuse tonight (June 8), but now he’s been forced to reschedule.

A message from Stapleton’s team shared on social media yesterday reads, “Due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area, tomorrow night’s show at @StJosephsAmp will be rescheduled. All previously purchased tickets for the original date will be honored for the new date. We expect to have an update by mid-day June 9th.”

Stapleton’s concert isn’t the first event to be impacted by NYC’s current air quality. Jodie Comer was performing her one-woman Broadway show yesterday but had to stop the show due to breathing difficulties she was experiencing. Meanwhile, the Governors Ball festival is set for this weekend and organizers shared a note yesterday, saying, “We’re closely monitoring the air quality with weather experts and are in close contact with city officials. As always, the health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority. At this time, the festival is continuing as planned. We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the coming days and are looking forward to a great weekend!”