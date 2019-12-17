The life of a touring musician isn’t always easy, and as 2019 comes to an end, Clairo feels she needs to make changes to her schedule in order to wrap up the year on a positive note: She announced today that she has canceled her upcoming tour meet-and-greets so she can better deal with her depression.

Clairo wrote in a pair of tweets today, “I’m very sorry to announce that we’re going to cancel the rest of the m&g’s for the remainder of tour- it’s really hard for me to be up front about my depression on here but it’s gotten to a point where i really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings and try to finish this year on my feet. nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person i guess loooool but thanks for understanding.”

I'm very sorry to announce that we're going to cancel the rest of the m&g's for the remainder of tour- it's really hard for me to be up front about my depression on here but it's gotten to a point where i really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 17, 2019

and try to finish this year on my feet. nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person i guess loooool but ❤️ thanks for understanding — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 17, 2019

This isn’t the first time in recent months that a Clairo function has been canceled for mental health reasons. She axed a Charlotte performance in August, tweeting, “hey all- i had to cancel my set in charlotte tonight for mental health reasons, been going through it recently and i wouldn’t want to put on a bad show because of it. if you were coming to the set i’m extremely sorry.”

hey all- i had to cancel my set in charlotte tonight for mental health reasons, been going through it recently and i wouldn't want to put on a bad show because of it. if you were coming to the set i'm extremely sorry — claire cottrill (@clairo) August 13, 2019

This also isn’t the first time Clairo has discussed depression on Twitter. In October 2016, she tweeted, “hey hey world when am i gonna not have depression thank u byeeeeeeee.” She also wrote in Novmber 2017, “it’s important to listen to those around you who need help & are in a bad place.. your acts of kindness will not go unnoticed. too many young lives are gone. depression is real, be aware of it.”

hey hey world when am i gonna not have depression thank u byeeeeeeee — claire cottrill (@clairo) October 4, 2016

it's important to listen to those around you who need help & are in a bad place.. your acts of kindness will not go unnoticed — claire cottrill (@clairo) November 16, 2017

too many young lives are gone. depression is real, be aware of it — claire cottrill (@clairo) November 16, 2017

Clairo has just a few more tour dates before the year is done, and then she’ll have over two months off the road before joining Tame Impala on tour.