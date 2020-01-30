Clairo Is Taking A Social Media Break After ‘Boundaries Were Crossed’

For an artist, social media can be both a blessing and a curse. There’s a lot of good that can come from it, but sometimes, it’s necessary to log off and take a break from it all. That’s just what Clairo is doing now, as she has announced her intention to spend some time away from social media.

Clairo didn’t give a specific reason why she is stepping away from Twitter, but she did note that “a couple things happened recently where boundaries were crossed and my privacy was totally invaded,” and that she is “honestly just super heartbroken.”

She wrote in a pair of tweets, “hey guys, i love you all so much, you’re the most important thing to me and you guys are the reason i’m even here- but a couple things happened recently where boundaries were crossed and my privacy was totally invaded .. I’m honestly just super heartbroken and i’m gonna be taking a break from posting for a while. we’re all human and we all deserve to be treated with respect, i love y’all and we’ll speak soon.”

hey guys

i love you all so much, you're the most important thing to me and you guys are the reason i'm even here- but a couple things happened recently where boundaries were crossed and my privacy was totally invaded .. I'm honestly just super heartbroken and — claire cottrill (@clairo) January 30, 2020

i'm gonna be taking a break from posting for a while. we're all human and we all deserve to be treated with respect, i love y'all and we'll speak soon — claire cottrill (@clairo) January 30, 2020

This comes a little over a month after Clairo canceled the rest of the meet-and-greets on her tour, addressing her depression and saying that ‘it’s gotten to a point where I really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings.”