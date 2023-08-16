After becoming the first artist to signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ label imprint Saddest Factory Records, Claud’s music has taken them to some pretty cool places. They’ve shared the stage with the likes of Paramore, Bleachers, and boygenius, and with their latest album Supermodels, they even got the chance to film a video with Paul Rudd.

While unexpected, Rudd’s cameo didn’t come from nowhere. Supermodels, which dropped in July as Claud’s second full-length release, features a song named after the actor. As a self-described shy person, Claud sings of attempting to emulate the kind of suave confidence his on-screen characters tend to project.

Like “Paul Rudd,” many of the songs on Supermodels seem torn straight from a page in Claud’s diary. The album tackles breakups, makeups, and relatable mid-20s identity crises. It pulls you in with lyrics about arguing at a bar about Regina Spektor or comparing yourself to photos of supermodels. Sweet, tender moments like the acoustic-driven ballad “Crumbs” or the earnest number “Every F*cking Time” add contrast to some of the album’s more blown-out indie pop numbers like “A Good Thing” and “Wet.”

To celebrate the release of Supermodels, Claud sits down with Uproxx to talk gender affirming health care, Justin Bieber, and burping the ABC’s in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Yearning, mushy, gay, pointless.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope people remember my music as something that helped them come a little closer to figuring themselves out.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

It’s hard to pick just one person.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

My grandma’s holiday dinners are the greatest.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Big Thief at a tiny venue in Ithaca, NY.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Basically” by STRFKR.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Paris to London train.”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

One time I slept underneath the desk in a hotel room because there were six or seven people in one room.