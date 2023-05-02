Claud had a great start to their career with their 2021 debut album Super Monster. Since then, they’ve shared the song “Tommy,” covered “Welcome To The Black Parade” with Phoebe Bridgers and the rest of the Saddest Factory crew, and they’re opening for Boygenius on some tour dates.

Much more is in store. On Tuesday, May 2, Claud announced Supermodels, their sophomore record, would arrive in July. The single “Every F*cking Time” is out now, and it’s an emotional ballad recounting a one-sided relationship: “By the way I’m playing next Friday / I want you there but I know you’ll miss the train / And you’ll show up at the last song / But tell me you were there all along,” they sing devastatingly.

The song comes with a music video, which Claud talked about the making of in a statement. Here’s what they said:

“I wrote ‘Every F*cking Time’ two summers ago. It was hot and sticky in New York, so naturally I was spending a lot of time at home, overthinking everything… and this song was born. Even as I was writing ‘Every F*cking Time’ I had flashes of what I wanted the music video to look like. The songs details and specificity came straight from me, so it only felt natural to write and direct the music video too. This was my first time directing, which was scary, but came easily because my vision for this song was so strong. The video wouldn’t have been the same without my co-star, Grace Kuhlenschmidt. We met on the internet early in the pandemic. I was a big fan of her comedy, and I watched every single video she posted. We quickly became friends and have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and I wrote this video concept with her in mind. Being on set with Grace was a dream come true because I got to work with my favorite comedian and a good friend all at once.”

Watch the video for “Every F*cking Time” above.

Supermodels is out 7/14 on Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.