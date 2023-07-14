Claud’s new album Supermodels is finally out today after alluring singles like “Every F*cking Time,” “Crumbs,” and “Wet.” They’re not taking this release day lightly; the new record comes with a music video for the song “A Good Thing,” and it features Paul Rudd, who they met at a Taylor Swift concert.

Before the song, the video starts with a 90-second skit, in which Rudd is a confused mailman trying to deliver a package to Claud. Claud takes over from there, but Rudd pops up again towards the end. (Supermodels, by the way, features a song called “Paul Rudd.”)

Claud said in a statement:

“Over the last couple months, I’ve revealed the more intimate parts of Supermodels, but now I’m really excited for everyone to hear the windows down radio up moments of my album. Songs like ‘A Good Thing’ and ‘Paul Rudd’ capture an anthemic, everything works out in the end type feeling. That’s why I had to have Paul Rudd in the music video for ‘A Good Thing.’ I met him briefly in passing at a Taylor Swift concert and explained that there was a song on my upcoming album named after him, and he so generously gave me his email asking to hear it. In the email I explained that ‘Paul Rudd’ and many other songs on the record are about me trying to imagine myself as a cool and confident person similar to the types of characters he plays, in contrast to the real-life shy and nervous person I often am. Filming this music video really pushed me out of my shell in a lot of ways, as did making this album. I hope you like Supermodels as much as Paul Rudd and I do!”

Watch the video for “A Good Thing” above.

Supermodels is out now via Saddest Factory Records. Find more information here.