Tyler The Creator’s Golf Le Fleur season 2 collection is out now with everything from animal print-lined blazers to silk button-ups, along with accessories like Tyler’s signature ushanka hat, silk ties, and the coziest-looking cable knit socks, designed in collaboration with Goldtoe. Here’s how you can get your hands on a pair — or rather, your feet INTO them.

Hit the Golf Le Fleur season 2 collection for a pair, which cost $50 for a pack of three and come in three colors: sky blue, black, and cream. While you’re there, you can also pick up a pair of chain loafers, a tortoiseshell hair pick, a wallet, or even silk scarves. The Le Fleur collection definitely takes direction from Tyler’s recent looks while promoting Call Me If You Get Lost, with knit polos, leopard-print sweater vests, and loud patterned shirts, all in a wealth of eye-popping pastels and Tyler’s signature attention to details.

The collection ends the Grammy-winning rapper’s year on a high note after 12 months full of them. Early in the year, Tyler dropped the deluxe edition of his most recent album, surprised fans at Coachella by appearing during his friend Kali Uchis’ set, bought a huge mansion in Bel Air, and brought back his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which received a hearty response from fans.