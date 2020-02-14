Coldplay’s ‘Cry Cry Cry’ Video Is An Ode To Love Across Decades

Coldplay made a triumphant return with the record Everyday Life in 2019. While the group decided not to tour for the record due to “environmental reasons,” the band is appeasing fans by deciding to release a sentimental video to accompany the melancholy track “Cry Cry Cry” in time for Valentine’s Day.

The video, filmed in the historic Rivoli Ballroom in London, marks 50 Shades Of Gray actress Dakota Johnson‘s directorial debut. Because of the location’s over 100-year-old history, the video is meant to have a vintage feel. A new couple arrives at the ballroom for a night of dancing. As the song progresses, the couple gets closer and closer. The video cuts to several years down the line when the two have been together for a few years but still keep up with each other’s spirited dance moves. At the end of the video, the couple has aged into their elderly years but continue to show up to the ballroom to re-live the past.

The impressive choreography was created by Celia Rowlson-Hall, who is known for her inventive routines in HBO’s series Girls as well as the video for MGMT’s “Electric Feel” and Alicia Keys’ “In Common.”

Watch Coldplay’s “Cry Cry Cry” video above.

Everyday Life is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

