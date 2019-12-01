Coldplay Dazzled A Live Audience With A Groovy Cover Of Crystal Waters’ ‘Gypsy Woman’

Coldplay is playing shows across the world in support of the newly-released record Everyday Life, and the band stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Maida Vale studios to play a few singles off the album as well as perform a buoyant cover of Crystal Waters’ 1991 hit “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).”

Supported by a robust string section, lead singer Chris Martin led the group on piano. While the original version is laden with flashy keyboards and a pumped-up bass, Coldplay’s rendition featured a grand piano and moody violins. The cover was lively and fresh but the band still seemed unpolished. Toward the end of the cover, Martin playfully called out to the host, “Annie, you better rescue us. We don’t know how to end this one.”

Along with the Crystal Waters cover, the band performed the singles “Orphans,” “Arabesque” from Everyday Life as well as Viva La Vida‘s “Lovers in Japan”

Although Coldplay is one of the most extensively touring bands, they announced they will be taking a break from touring for Everyday Life in order to stay environmentally conscious. “We’re only doing about three or four gigs, so we’re just starting to feel good and then we’ll stop again,” said Martin.

Watch Coldplay perform “Gypsy Woman,” “Orphans,” “Arabesque,” and “Lovers in Japan” above.

