Coldplay Share The ‘Everyday Life’ Title Track After Debuting It On ‘SNL’

Coldplay recently announced their upcoming double album, Everyday Life, and since then, the group has been busy. The unveiled “Orphans” and “Arabesque,” which were quickly followed by a video for “Orphans.” More recently, they hosted a faux press conference — co-starring Portlandia creators Carrie Brownstein (also of Sleater-Kinney) and Fred Armisen — to announce a release day performance of Everyday Life in Jordan, which will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Yesterday, the group continued to make their presence known by serving as musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, where they performed “Orphans” and “Everyday Life.” That served as the first look at the Everyday Life title track, and after the performance, they shared the studio version of the song, a piano- and string-led ballad that builds up slowly and is right in Coldplay’s wheelhouse.

Coldplay have been frequent musical guests over the past couple decades, and this was their sixth time on the show. They previously appeared on episodes in 2001, 2005, 2008, 2011, and 2014.

Listen to “Everyday Life” above, and watch Coldplay’s performances of “Orphans” and “Everyday Life” on Saturday Night Live below.

Everyday Life is out 11/22 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.