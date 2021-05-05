Although they haven’t officially announced it yet, it’s clear that Coldplay is in the midst of rolling out a new album. They have a fresh single, “Higher Power,” coming this week, and it appears they’re engaging in some world-building as well. They’ve teased something called “Alien Radio,” which included its own written language. Now it looks like a fictional planet named Kaotica is involved as well, which quickly drew backlash from Lady Gaga fans who feel Coldplay’s whole new era feels too similar to Gaga’s Chromatica campaign.

Coldplay have mentioned Kaotica on social media, noting that a CD single edition of “Higher Power” includes a decoder of the aforementioned fictional language and it arrives “courtesy of our friends on Kaotica.” The CD also features an image of the Kaotica planet and Gaga fans aren’t pleased with how much the pink sphere looks like Chromatica.

Hello everyone. Thanks for all the 💜🚀 on Higher Power. There’s a very limited edition CD single with a decoder on the back, courtesy of our friends on Kaotica. https://t.co/SWFttEuDnV PH pic.twitter.com/Vgi7vDsOeb — Coldplay (@coldplay) April 30, 2021

Coldplay is being criticized over accusations that their new #Kaotica era steals from Lady Gaga's #Chromatica era aesthetic. 'Kaotica' is a fictional planet the band is using to promote their new single "Higher Power," and it's also rumored to be the title of their next album.🛸 pic.twitter.com/s5pXrne65T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2021

Fans were quick to accuse Coldplay of copying Gaga:

so coldplay’s new album is called kaotica with a new planet aesthetic? pic.twitter.com/X4XzIZPRip — chase. (@cfree94) May 3, 2021

COLDPLAY DIDN'T ONLY PLAGIARIZED THE CONCEPT AND AESTHETICS FROM CHROMATICA BUT ITS NAME TOO….TF IS KAOTICA??😭😭 — krish (@enigmascandy) May 3, 2021

As at least one Coldplay fan has noted, though, the band has actually used space-themed imagery in promotional material for years.

In November 2019 after the release of Everyday Life, in the album booklet, this picture appeared – the first direct link to Coldplay’s upcoming space-inspired era. ‘Music of the spheres’ is believed to be the title of Coldplay’s upcoming album, NOT ‘KAOTICA’. pic.twitter.com/zQZ2GbzIjK — COLDPLAY IS COMING 👽📻 (@charliem98_) May 3, 2021

However, Coldplay’s aspirations to release a space/planet themed album dates back as far as 2008. This blog was released by the band’s roadie in 2010 https://t.co/w91as6sA11 — COLDPLAY IS COMING 👽📻 (@charliem98_) May 3, 2021

Check out some more reactions below, including fans imagining what it would be like if the two fictional planets went to war.

“find the leader of Kaotica. bring them to me.” pic.twitter.com/vAu4tVHkmK — tade~ 👾 (@BlondeFeministe) May 3, 2021

After the conception of planet Chromatica, Doja Cat built "Planet Her" and Coldplay built planet "Kaotica". Lady Gaga is the standard.🪐🚀 pic.twitter.com/Dzu5VeiXKZ — ♗ (@PopeChromaticus) May 3, 2021

Leaked image from the Chromatica defense line against kaotica pic.twitter.com/JQHvtAcoOe — hussam 🦄 (@HighwayHussam) May 3, 2021

