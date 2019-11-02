Coldplay is gearing up to release their new album, Everyday Life, on November 22. On the day the album comes out, Coldplay will be marking the occasion in a special way: The group will be heading to Amman, Jordan, where they will perform the album in its entirety.

To make this announcement, Coldplay shared a fake press conference video. After Coldplay enters and Chris Martin asks if there are any questions, the shot pans over to the audience, which is filled with stuffed/inflated animals and cardboard cutouts, with the only real people there being Portlandia duo Carrie Brownstein (also of Sleater-Kinney, of course) and Fred Armisen. From there, the two ask some silly questions, which leads to fun back-and-forth between them and the band.

As for why the band chose Jordan as the location for this performance, the reasoning is clever. The band will perform the first part of the double album, Sunrise, at 4 a.m. GMT (11 p.m. EST, an hour before the album’s release in the US), and then Sunset at 2 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. EST, the morning after the album’s US release). Aside from working nicely with the US release times, Sunrise will be performed at sunrise in Jordan, while Sunset will be performed at sunset. Both performances, by the way, will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Watch the press conference video above.

Everyday Life is out 11/22 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.