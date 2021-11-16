Fresh off the release of her excellent third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, Courtney Barnett has another gift for her fans, who have found a rather lovel community through Barnett’s music. Today, she announced the release of a documentary, Anonymous Club, that will be coming out next year. Though she tends to be a very private person, the film was shot over three years and gives a striking behind-the-scenes look at the singer-songwriter’s life as she went on a global tour behind her last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel.

Barnett will be narrating the film from her audio diary, which was recorded in a dictaphone that filmmaker Danny Cohen gave Barnett to help flesh out the film’s intimate perspective. According to a press release, the documentary will offer “frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett’s creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions.” The film was shot on 16 mm film and will be released by Oscilloscope as a traditional release sometime next year. Check out a trailer for the film above, and keep an eye out for more info on the movie coming very soon.