Courtney Barnett is getting ready to head out on her bonkers Here And There touring festival next month. If you haven’t been hipped to the ins and outs of Here And There, it sees Barnett essentially putting on a slew of mega-concerts across the country (and in Canada) with an amazing cast of “supporting acts,” who could be playing considerably-sized headlining tours themselves right now. Example: The tour kicks off with Barnett, Lucy Dacus, and Quinn Christopherson at Arvest Bank Theatre in Kansas City on August 6th, and then ends with a lineup of Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Arooj Aftab, and Bedouine at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on September 3rd. You get the idea, right?

Other acts on the tour include Alvvays, Bartees Strange, Caroline Rose, Faye Webster, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, and more. All of this is to say, that indie rock’s favorite left-handed guitarist, Barnett, is drumming up the excitement for the touring, err…Barnet-A-palooza and went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert yesterday night to perform a super tight rendition of “Before You Gotta Go.” Off of her fantastic 2021 album, Things Take Time, Take Time, the song and the performance are reminders of what a remarkable songwriter and performer Barnett is.

Watch Courtney Barnett perform “Before You Gotta Go” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert above.