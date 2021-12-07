Courtney Barnett’s third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, came out last month and the most endearing left-handed guitarist and cheeky lyricist in indie is in the midst of her North American tour. And come next year, we’ll get an intimate look at Barnett’s life on the road when the Anonymous Club documentary that was filmed over the course of the past three years is released.

But last night, Barnett appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play the slacker love song, “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight.” With Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa on drums, Barnett delivered a typically tight performance of the clever jam. When the song first came out, Barnett said that it “comes from the state of where my head was at — trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

It’s a dashing number from the Aussie and you can watch the performance above. Also check out Barnett’s remaining tour dates below.

12/10/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace *

12/12/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fox *

12/14/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

12/15/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

01/22/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

01/23/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

01/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^

01/26/2022 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live ^

01/28/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman ^

01/29/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

01/31/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel+

02/03/2022 — Washington DC @ 9:30 Club+

02/04/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

02/05/2022 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^

02/08/2022 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre +

02/10/2022 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

02/11/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus +

02/12/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall +

* with Bartees Strange

+ with Shamir

^ with Julia Jacklin