Mia Mala McDonald

Courtney Barnett has toured the US plenty of times, most recently in support of her 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel. All of those times, though, she had been accompanied by a full band. Well, Barnett just announced that she will once again tour the country at the start of 2020, but this time, she’ll be going about it alone for her first solo US tour. The run of shows begins in Delaware in late January, and from there, she’ll head to Massachusetts, New York, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Illinois before wrapping up in California in early February.

Back in April, Barnett returned with her first music of 2019 when she shared the Jeff Buckley-inspired single “Everybody Here Hates You.”

Find the full list of Barnett’s upcoming tour dates, which also includes a performance at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival and dates supporting Brandi Carlile, below.

1/18/2020 — Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/2020 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/21/2020 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile)

1/23/2020 — Wilmington, DE @ The Queen *

1/24/2020 — Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse *

1/25/2020 — Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

1/27/2020 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall *

1/28/2020 — Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium *

1/29/2020 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre *

1/31/2020 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

2/01/2020 — San Louis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *

2/02/2020 — Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn *

* with Hachiku