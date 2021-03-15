Courtney Love Reveals She Almost Died In 2020

The Grammys made yesterday evening the biggest night in music, but while that was happening, one of the medium’s biggest stars, Courtney Love, shared a vulnerable post on Instagram. In it, she says that last summer, she nearly died.

She begins her post by explaining, “People, I’ve been sad, and extremely sick. Debilitated , in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia( hemoglobin I had none ).” Love went on to note that after months of ineffective medical care for pain management, she eventually found her way to CBD oil, which she says has “removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms.”

She wrapped up by offering an update on her current condition, writing, “I’ve been basically bedridden . I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I’m ok ! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon ! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc .”

Find Love’s full post below.