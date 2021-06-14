Courtney Love has spoken openly about her experiences with abuse in the entertainment industry. In February, for example, she said “a bunch” of incidents prompted her to leave acting behind. Over the weekend, she addressed something similar in a now-deleted Instagram post, in which she accuses Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor of “systemic abuse” of “girls as young as 12.”

Screenshots and a full transcript of the post were shared by Metal Injection. The publication does not note the date post was made, but NME reports the post was shared on June 13.

Describing Reznor as “talented but still a creep,” Love wrote, “I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it.”

Elsewhere in the post, she had some criticisms about Dave Grohl, criticizing his handling of financial matters related to Nirvana. She wrote:

“3 months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave (and Krist [Novoselic]) my descendants money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just f*cking signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it. Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough. I’m over being made small. And being ‘forced’ to ‘just drop it’ when it affects every generation of my descendants. Nicest guy in Rock ? No.”

