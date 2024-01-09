On January 8, CRSSD unveiled the details of its annual Spring 2024 Festival. This year’s festivities are set to take place on Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3, in San Diego, California. CRSSD’s Spring 2024 Fest will feature performances from Grammy Award-winner Black Coffee, Little Drago, Sango, Tale Of Us, Armand Van Helden, Dixon, Jeff Mills, Astra Club, Joris Voorn, and more.

Ticketholders can enjoy three separate concert spaces along the city’s Waterfront Park, including the Ocean View, The Palms, and City Steps stages. Although both days will highlight electronic dance music’s broad spectrum (house, club, dub-step, trip-hop, techno, etc.), the lineup features buzzy acts in hip-hop and soul. Dozens of musicians are listed on the official flyer, yet the event’s promoter has teased that more announcements are still coming.

CRSSD’s Spring 2024 Festival is set to occur on March 2 and 3, 2024, at the Waterfront Park in San Diego, California. The presale will begin later this week. To access the presale queue, text the code “SPRING24” to (855) 912-1457. The general sale for the festival will begin on January 12. Find more information here. It is important to note that CRSSD has a 21+ age restriction.

