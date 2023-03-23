Daft Punk fans were devastated upon the breakup of the duo in 2021. They shared the news with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue,” which included the message: “1993-2021.” Last month, they announced the 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, and the previously unreleased song “The Writing Of Fragments Of Time” is out now as a single.

“The Writing Of Fragments Of Time” is a collaboration with Todd Edwards, and it’s a groovy, laid-back tune with Giorgio Moroder telling a story over the hypnotic instrumental. At over eight minutes, it’s a song that transports its listener and leaves them feeling anew.

A press release about the reissue read: “The album marked a new creative approach for Daft Punk, recorded over the course of several years using analog equipment rather than digital, with first time collaborations with a host of musical luminaries including Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Todd Edwards, and Paul Williams. Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, Daft Punk pull the curtain back on some of the intimate creative process behind the album: 35 minutes of unreleased music across nine tracks.”

Listen to “The Writing of Fragments of Time” above.

Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition is out 5/12. Pre-order it here.