It was reported earlier this year that a new Tron TV series, which wasn’t previously announced, was scrapped by Disney+. Rumors of a new installment in the Tron series have floated around for years now: The ball was apparently rolling on a Tron 3 movie as far back as 2015. However, it looks like the Tron 3 film is finally getting off the ground. Excitingly for music fans, it looks like Daft Punk could be involved, following their score of 2010’s Tron Legacy.

Mitchell Leib, Walt Disney Studios’ President Of Music & Soundtracks, recently guested on Light The Fuse, a podcast about the Mission: Impossible movies. He said, “We’re looking at making a sequel to Tron [Legacy] now. We’re making a Tron 3,” adding the film has “a really phenomenal script that we’re very excited about.” Leib explained why the movie is finally happening now, saying, “Whereas the timing wasn’t right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now and we learned a lot of lessons from that last movie.” Jared Leto could also star in the film.

He also suggested that meetings with Daft Punk’s manager Paul Hahn had taken place, and said, “The right and first thing to do is to bring Daft Punk back and see if they want to [return]… We don’t even know who will be directing yet. We’re hopeful that Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one. A lot of things gotta fall into the right places.”

These aren’t the first rumblings of Daft Punk scoring a movie to emerge in recent days, as they were rumored to be involved in Occhiali neri, a new film from influential Italian horror director Dario Argento.