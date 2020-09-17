Dave Grohl Admits He Thinks Every Foo Fighters Tour Will Be His Last

Foo Fighters has been a part of Dave Grohl’s life for nearly three decades, but there have apparently been times when he didn’t think the adventure would last that long.

Grohl recently sat down with AC/DC leader Brian Johnson for the aptly titled special Brian Johnson Meets Dave Grohl, which aired today (September 17) on the UK TV channel Sky Arts. During their chat, Grohl revealed that after Foo Fighters tours, he tends to convince himself that he will never hit the road with the band again. However, those phases are something he quickly talks himself out of:

“I don’t know what else I would do. It’s kind of a running joke with everyone in my life where after I’ve been on the road for a year and a half, I come home from tour and say, ‘I’m never doing that again. That’s it. That’s the last time. Never ever again. I’m going to take two years off.’ And all my friends look at me and say, ‘Bullsh*t. There’s no way.’ And after a month and a half, I’ve got a guitar in my lap and I’m writing songs and I call the guys and say, ‘Let’s make another record.’ Every time.”

An official synopsis for the program reads, “It’s a meeting of rock legends as AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson meets Foo Fighters lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl at the Foos’ LA studio to share stories about life on the road.” Johnson also said of the filming, “Dave Grohl’s passion for rock music is infectious, we had a ball reminiscing about the early days in our different careers. If he ever runs for President, he’d get my vote.”