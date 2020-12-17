Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions reached the one-week mark on Wednesday and for the seventh installment in the series, the duo decided to take on The Knack’s song “Frustrated.” The track comes from the Los Angeles-based band’s 1979 debut album, Get The Knack, which was one of that year’s best-selling releases and even held down the No. 1 spot on the albums chart for five straight weeks.

The duo spoke wrote the song in the YouTube description. “Tonight we’re featuring 4 nice Jewish boys whose biggest hit was a song about a nice Jewish girl… “My Shalom-a” or something like that,” the description read, referencing the band’s lone No. 1 single. “We’re huge fans of New Wave (as well as the “old wave” that came after Moses parted the Red Sea)…so we were psyched to get to cover one of our favorites…The Knack!”

Grohl and Kurstin’s cover of “Frustrated” comes the day after they took on Elastica’s “Connection.” Past covers have included The Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” Peaches’ “F*ck The Pain Away,” and Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35.” Thursday’s cover will also be the duo’s last Hanukkah session as it is the final day of the Jewish holiday.

In addition to The Knack cover, Grohl also reconnected with his Foo Fighters band to cover Chuck Berry’s classic Christmas record, “Run Rudolph Run.”

You can listen to the cover in the video above.