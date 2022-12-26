Dave Grohl is a prolific collaborator. His third annual “Hanukkah Sessions,” which he co-launched with acclaimed producer Greg Kurstin in 2020, is a microcosm of that. This year, the duo (basically secretly) held the inaugural “Hanukkah Sessions” concert at the Largo At The Coronet in Los Angeles. Performances from Judd Apatow, Pink, Tenacious D, Beck, Karen O, and even Grohl’s 16-year-old daughter Violet were recorded and subsequently rolled out throughout Hanukkah. Night Eight, the final installment, brought it all full circle.

Grohl and Kurstin capped off “Hanukkah Sessions” with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love LA” on Sunday, December 25. Kurstin handled the keys. Grohl was stationed behind the drums, his home away from home, and sang. It began as just the two of them before Beck, Karen O, Pink, Jack Black, Kyle Gass, and Inara George slowly trickled out on stage to dance.

The video’s caption read, “Merry Christmukkah! Our nondenominational gift to you on this convergence of holiday cheer for the Jews and the goyim is Randy Newman’s classic ‘I Love LA’ — sung by Dave Grohl!”

Earlier this month, Grohl joined Billie Eilish at one of her three homecoming shows at LA’s Kia Forum. Much of the year for Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters has been consumed with grieving the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March, including galvanizing tribute concerts in London and LA.

Watch the “I Love LA” cover for “Hanukkah Sessions” above.