This holiday season, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, alongside producer and songwriter Greg Kurstin, reunited again for their “Hannukah Sessions” series, in which the pair over songs by Jewish artists. This year, Grohl and Kurstin brought “The Hannukah Sessions” from Grohl’s home studio to the Largo in Los Angeles, for a private, intimate concert, where several Jewish artists performed alongside the duo.

The recordings have been shared on YouTube over the course of the past six nights of Hannukah, and will continue to the eighth night. In the latest edition, Grohl and Kurstin took the stage with Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The three performed a thrilling version of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs fan favorite, “Heads Will Roll.”

As soon as the easily recognizable intro to “Heads Will Roll” began playing, fans immediately got up and cheered. Throughout the set, fans were seen jumping and dancing to the track.

Over the course of the past few days, Grohl has shared performances with Pink, Beck, and other Jewish musicians. The performances were taped earlier this month, and profits from the show at the Largo were donated to the Anti-Defamation League.

Check out the performance of “Heads Will Roll” above.