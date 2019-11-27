Dave Grohl is one of the most entertaining and likable people in music, so the fact that he’s not on social media feels like a missed opportunity. He has his reasons for not getting involved with that, though, and it’s because he doesn’t feel the need to overshare.

On a recent episode of the Good For You Podcast With Whitney Cummings, Grohl said, “Well, I understand that it can be useful when you want people to know stuff. So, like, if we make a song, then if we put it on there, then people will know we have a new song. But I don’t necessarily feel the need to tell everyone when I’m taking a sh*t or whatever. But I get it — I understand why people would. But it’s not really my thing.”

He also spoke about his daughters’ interest in social media, saying, “I think everybody finds their way in doing all that kind of stuff. It has a lot to do with their friends, it has a lot to do with what they’re interested in. It usually begins with a project: ‘I’m gonna do a project. Can I get an Instagram account because I’m gonna do a project with horses? I’m gonna have my own horse YouTube channel!’ It starts like that. And then you wind up in front of a mirror in a thong — I think that’s what happens!”

Watch the full episode above.