Mother’s Day has come and gone, and now that all the breakfasts in bed, thoughtful greeting cards, and sunny late-morning brunches are over, it’s time to focus our efforts on Father’s Day. It seems like a good place to start would be with Dave Grohl, who is a good rock dad. He performed at the Notes & Words benefit concert in Oakland, California on Saturday night, and he brought out his 12-year-old daughter Violet for a lovely cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young.”

NME notes that before the performance, Grohl said, “I remember her saying, ‘Dad, you’re not even the best singer in the family.’ And she’s right!”

The musical genetics were definitely passed on from father to daughter, since Violet is a pretty darn capable singer herself. The younger Grohl took sole vocal duties on the song while her dad accompanied her on acoustic guitar, and while Adele is a high bar to aim for, Violet turned in a confident and powerful performance. If she can also write songs like her father, she ought to have a prosperous music career for herself someday. In the meantime, excuse me while I get teary thinking about how proud Grohl must be of his daughter after that performance.

Watch the Grohls perform “When We Were Young” above.

