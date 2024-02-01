This week, Dead & Company announced that they will reunite and be taking over the Las Vegas Sphere, with a new residency scheduled at the unique venue. The jam band will be joining U2 and Phish as the artists who have scheduled shows there so far.

The reveal took place with the band’s logo appearing on the outside of the Sphere. There will be 18 shows in Dead & Co.’s residency (titled Dead & Company — Dead Forever – Live At Sphere) right now, which will be spaced out over six weeks. The performances will run from May 16 to June 22, featuring a varied setlist at each one.

Fans can currently register for a chance to participate in a presale, which will be held on Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m. PT. From there, general tickets for Dead & Company’s Vegas Sphere residency go on sale to the public on Friday, February 9 at the same time.

The prices for the residency tickets will start at $145 and are “all-in,” meaning the price includes all fees. The band is also using Vibee for VIP packages, which will be able to bundle to see all three shows during a given week, or add in the cost of hotel stays to the ticket. Details about the VIP options are available here.

Below, find a complete list of dates. More information about Dead & Company’s Sphere residency can be found here.