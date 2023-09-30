Nearly 40 years into their career, U2 continues to make history. Last night (September 29), the band kicked off their U2:UV Achtung Baby residency at Sphere at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Sphere is a fresh new venue in Vegas, and U2 are the inaugural performers in the colorful, vibrant venue. As the name of the residency suggests, the show consists of a performance of the band’s 1991 album Achtung Baby in full. While the setlist primarily features songs from the Achtung Baby era, fans in attendance can expect to hear some of the band’s other hits, like “One,” “With Or Without You,” “Vertigo,” and “Beautiful Day.”

First look inside the immersive Sphere arena in Las Vegas, which opened with a U2 concert. pic.twitter.com/u77AWovf5P — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2023

U2:UV Achtung Baby runs until December 16.

You can see a clip from the show above, and the setlist below.

1. “Zoo Station”

2. “The Fly”

3. “Even Better Than The Real Thing”

4. “Mysterious Ways”

5. “One (with “Purple Rain” and “Love Me Tender” snippets)”

6. “Until The End Of The World”

7. “Who’s Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses”

8. “Tryin’ To Throw Your Arms Around The World”

9. “All I Want Is You”

10. “Desire”

11. “Angel Of Harlem”

12. “Love Rescue Me.”

13. “So Cruel”

14. “Acrobat”

15. “Ultraviolet (Light My Way)”

16. “Love Is Blindness”

17. “Elevation”

18. “Atomic City”

19. “Vertigo”

20. “Where The Streets Have No Name”

21. “With Or Without You”

22. “Beautiful Day”