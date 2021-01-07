Today, the day after the riot at the Capitol Building, has seen a lot of takes on social media about yesterday’s events, some good and some bad. A lot of folks aren’t pleased with how the iconic punk group Dead Kennedys chose to respond, and that includes the band’s original singer, Jello Biafra.

Last night, the traditionally left-leaning punk group posted a photo of Mitt Romney and thanked the senator, writing, “Thank you @SenatorRomney and @EvanMcMullin Mitt cares about the the USA.” The band then went on to insist they admire how Romney spoke out against Trump, writing, “He stood up to Trump. That is all.” Yesterday, Romney wrote in remarks he intended to give before the Capitol was breached, “We gather today due to a selfish man’s injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning. What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.”

He stood up to Trump. That is all. — Dead Kennedys (@DeadKennedys) January 7, 2021

Biafra was not pleased. Biafra tweeted about the post from the account for his Alternative Tentacles record label and shared a longer version of his response on his personal Facebook page, writing, “As if today couldn’t get any weirder, look who posted this!! How dumb and clueless can you get?? Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK’s are a political band, just, ‘a social satire band’?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn’t me, and in no way represents anything DK’s ever stood for. Cmon, guys, take this down — NOW. Haven’t you disgraced our inspiring legacy that means so much to people enough???”

A lot of other artists have spoken out against Trump over the past day, including Demi Lovato and Cardi B.

