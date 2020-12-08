Several notable indie rock artists joined together for charity recently. To raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital, artists like Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, and Fred Armisen were tapped to perform music for the annual benefit livestream SMooCH, which took place virtually this year. During the event, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard was joined by a Foo Fighters member and others to deliver a subdued cover of a country classic.

Gibbard united with Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel, Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, and Guns N’ Roses members Duff McKagan and Mark Lanegan for a jangly rendition of “Highwayman.” Each musician took turns delivering verses, combining their unique styles for a compelling cover Jimmy Webb’s iconic 1977 track.

The cover isn’t the only musical charity project that Gibbard has been involved in this year. Along with raising money for various organizations at the beginning of lockdown, Gibbard recently appeared on The Georgia EP, a benefit record featuring covers of TLC, R.E.M., and other prominent Georgian songwriters. Proceeds went directly to Fair Fight, an organization started by Stacy Abrams to combat voter suppression in states like Georgia and Texas.

Listen to the “Highwayman” cover above, around the 53-minute mark.

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.