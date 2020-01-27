Pop-punk duo Diet Cig is starting off the year with new music: The group debuted “Night Terrors,” their first single since 2018. With their signature powerful guitar chords and crashing cymbals, “Night Terrors” gives fans a look into the band’s new era. Along with the single, the band announced a slew of UK and North American tour stops.

Vocalist Alex Luciano said in a statement that “Night Terrors” is about her experience with sleeping issues:

“This song centers around my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activity. If we’re close enough to have ever shared a room, you know what I’m talking about. This song goes out to you. The idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there too. The people I’m closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song’s about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath. Even when I’m screaming at them in my sleep from across the hotel room.”

Check out Diet Cig’s UK and North American tour dates below.

05/02 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/04 — Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

05/05 — Manchester, UK @ YES

05/06 — London, UK @ Camden Assembly

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

05/15 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

05/18 — Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

05/20 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

05/21 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

05/22 — Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

05/23 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

05/24 — London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

05/26 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

05/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

05/29 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

05/30 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

06/02 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

06/03 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle # ^

06/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Hell # ^

06/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco #

06/06 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# with Sad13

^ with Thin Lips

Listen to Diet Cig’s “Night Terrors” above.