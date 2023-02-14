Last year, UK post-punk group Dry Cleaning unveiled their new album Stumpwork after releasing bewildering music videos and giving hypnotic late-night television performances. They’re back today with the announcement of their new EP called Swampy.

Swampy contains two lost tracks from Stumpwork, “Swampy” and “Sombre Two,” both of which are out now. There’s also a demo of “Peanuts,” as well as remixes of “Hot Penny Day” by Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, and “Gary Ashby” by Nourished By Time.

About the EP, the band said, “These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us. They share a dusty, desolate and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest US, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”

Florence Shaw told Uproxx in our interview that Stumpwork was a way for the band to experiment with things they hadn’t before: “We’re roaming around and trying out our as-yet unexplored interests. There are wider landscapes of sound on Stumpwork. It’s more romantic at times, maybe more emotional, more vulnerable. It’s also poppier in places.”

Listen to “Swampy” above and “Sombre Two” below.

Swampy is out 3/1 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.