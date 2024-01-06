New year, new beginnings isn’t the motto Green Day ascribes to. The band has decided to use their 2024 Rockin’ Eve performance to revisit their old beef with former president Donald Trump, during which they changed the lyrics of their hit song “American Idiot.”

Conservative political pundits took issue with the modification, as did Tesla man Elon Musk. After one person wrote, “Green Day tried to prove they’re still cool by changing their lyrics to slam the “MAGA agenda on TV last night 🤡,” Musk responded by writing, “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.”

Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2024

What was the lyric change? Lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong swapped out the “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” line with “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.” With Green Day’s forthcoming album Saviors slated to hit streaming platforms later this month, it’s safe to assume their Rockin’ Eve set is only the beginning of their musical political jabs.

Green Day’s Saviors is out 1/19/2024 via Reprise Records. Find more information here.

