Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is back at the top of the charts, putting her in a tie now with Elvis as the solo artist with the most weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard‘s 200 albums chart.

The two both now hold the record for 67 weeks having an album of theirs take the top spot. According to NME, Swift’s album got a boost with Christmas sales, as parents were likely gifting it as presents. If the pop star can stay there for another week, she will hold the record purely by herself.

She also has two other albums in the Top 10 this week, with her 2022 record, Midnights, at No. 3, and her 2019 one, Lover, at No. 7. Overall, The Beatles take the No. 1 record for any act, solo or band, with 132 weeks having albums in that spot.

This would continue a record year for Swift. Her Eras Tour became the first to reportedly gross over a billion dollars, with North American, South American, and European legs planned. This pushed her over to officially becoming a billionaire this year as well. And she was even named Time‘s Person Of The Year for the massive impact she’s had on the culture.

Even if Swift doesn’t get another week this time, she also has more re-recordings on the way to break the tie.