Empress Of’s forthcoming studio album, For Your Consideration, is mere weeks ago. So far, fans of the bi-lingual singer have gotten three tastings of the project by way of singles “Kiss Me” featuring Rina Sawayama, “Femenine,” and “What’s Love” by featuring Uproxx cover star Muna.

Today (March 1), Empress Of found herself in a giving mood, offering up another record to the public. Her latest song, “Preciosa,” produced by Nick León, is her most sensual track to date. One language couldn’t encapsulate her feelings, so Empress Of shifts between English and Spanish to get her love letter out.

In the opening verse, Empress Of sings (roughly translated to English), “Got me worked up, if you touch me like that / I’m in your cup, you’ve been thirsty for me / Go carefully if we leave from here / I want to be precious, I want to be your thing / Like a summer in LA without heat / I wear the skirt very short, Dior / Tell me to come, and I’ll be at your door / I want to be precious, I want to be your thing.”

On Instagram, Empress Of promised that there would be more recordings like this to come. “Two years in the making of some of the most beautiful music I have ever made,” she captioned the announcement for “Preciosa.”

Listen to “Preciosa” above.

For Your Consideration is out 3/22 via Major Arcana. Find more information here.