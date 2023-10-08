This summer, Explosions In The Sky dropped two cinematic singles, “Ten Billion People” and “Moving On,” that marked their first new album (End) in seven years. Now that the band has shared a fresh body of work with their fans, Explosions In The Sky wants to revisit their past works.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever, and The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place albums, Explosions In The Sky will release a special edition vinyl of each record next month.

The group shared the news with a gallery post on Instagram.” Hello out there. We couldn’t help but notice some of the big number anniversaries rolling our way on some of our records, and it comes with great excitement to announce the reissues of ‘Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever,’ and ‘The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place.’ They come colored,” read the post.

https://www.instagram.com/explosionsinthesky/?img_index=1

In a linear note shared by the group, they note that Bob Weston has remastered both projects.

Both reissues of Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Die, Those Who Tell the Truth Shall Live Forever, and The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place are due out on November 3 via Temporary Residence Ltd. Find more information here.