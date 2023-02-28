All eyes are on indie music this year. Fans have their list of highly anticipated albums, but Feeble Little Horse wants to ensure they aren’t left off. The Pittsburgh, PA quartet made some noise on the scene last year with the release of their song, “Chores,” but the group’s latest single takes the cake.

“Tin Made,” the lead single off Feeble Little Horse’s forthcoming sophomore album, Girl With Fish, and its accompanying music video, is perfectly imperfect. Directed by the band’s co-lead vocalist Lydia Slocum, the visual features a mix of candid behind-the-scenes footage as well artistically framed shots of the members jamming out as vintage overlay treatments add a layer of gritty texture as Slocum’s melancholy vocals heighten the overall listening experience.

In a statement, drummer Jame Kelley shared that the theme for the band’s upcoming album was, in his words, “focusing on intuition over intention. Letting the magic of collaboration come first. Anything that makes us laugh or puts a smile on our faces, we usually end up keeping in the songs.”

By the sound of it, there’s no doubting vocalist Kelley, Slocum, guitarist/bassist Sebastian Kinsler, and keyboardist Ryan Walchonski are having fun all across “Tin Man.”

Indigo De Souza isn’t the only Saddle Creek signee firing off on all cylinders so far this year.

Watch the video for “Tin Man” above.

Girl with Fish is out 6/9 via Saddle Creek. To pre-order, click here.