Fenne Lily announced that she will be releasing an expanded version of her Big Picture album this winter. To celebrate, she dropped the visualizer for one of the five new bonus tracks, “Hollywood And Fear.” The track details the divide in the way love is portrayed in movies versus real life.

“It’s something my mum asked me constantly when I was a kid — I would argue until I lost the thread of the argument when I could have easily let it go,” Lily shared about one of the lyrics and the song’s inspiration in a statement. “So ‘Hollywood and Fear’ is about figuring out when to hold on tightly versus when to let go.”

“This isn’t a sad album — it’s about as uplifting as my way of doing things will allow,” she added. “These songs explore worry and doubt and letting go, but those themes are framed brightly.”

Fans will also be able to catch her doing residencies in New York and London this December, where she will perform three albums across three nights. More information on tickets can be found here.

Check out “Hollywood And Fear” above. Continue scrolling for the full Big Picture (Expanded Edition) cover art and tracklist.

1. “Map Of Japan”

2. “Dawncolored Horse”

3. “Lights Light Up”

4. “2+2”

5. “Superglued”

6. “Henry”

7. “Pick”

8. “In My Own Time”

9. “Red Deer Day”

10. “Half Finished”

11. “Dial Tone” (Bonus Track)

12. “Hollywood And Fear” (Bonus Track)

13. “Cathedral” (Bonus Track)

14. “4” (Bonus Track)

15. “In My Own Time” (Demo)

Big Picture (Expanded Edition) is out 11/10 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.