Fenne Lily’s relatable lyricism and captivating candor quickly cemented her a fan base following her self-released debut record Hold On. Lily is now signed to Dead Oceans, becoming label-mates with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers and Khruangbin. After ushering in a new era with the singles “To Be A Woman Pt. 2” and “Hypochondriac,” the singer has now announced her sophomore record, Breach, with the diaristic single “Alapathy.”

Opening with a driving snare, Lily breathily delivers poetic prose in, “Alapathy.” “I lose my mind under the glow of a temporary fade / Validate my fervency / To be so bound never looked so free / Allopathic remedies for now,” she sings with a sense of urgency.

In a statement about the album as a whole, the singer detailed why she chose title her record Breach. “That feels like what I was doing in this record; I was breaking through a wall that I built for myself, keeping myself safe, and dealing with the downside of feeling lonely and alone,” Lily said. “I realized that I am comfortable in myself, and I don’t need to fixate on relationships to make myself feel like I have something to talk about. I felt like I broke through a mental barrier in that respect.”

Listen to “Alapathy” above and find Fenne Lily’s Breach cover art and tracklist below.

1. “To Be A Woman Pt. 1”

2. “Alapathy”

3. “Berlin”

4. “Elliott”

5. “I, Nietzsche”

6. “Birthday”

7. “Blood Moon”

8. “Solipsism”

9. “I Used To Hate My Body But Now I Just Hate You’

10. “’98”

11. “Someone Else’s Trees”

12. “Laundry And Jet Lag”

Breach is out 9/18 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.