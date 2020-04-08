Legendary songwriter John Prine passed away Tuesday night after battling complications due to COVID-19. The singer’s wife, Fiona Prine, had been continuously updating fans on Prine’s state, saying he had spent over a week in intensive care. Following Prine’s passing, Fiona took to social media to share a heart-wrenching statement and urge people everywhere to follow the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines in order to curb the virus’ spread.

In the statement, Prine addressed the legendary singer’s death and thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support. Prine then reminded people of the importance of following the CDC’s guidelines and offered her condolences to other families who have lost loved ones due to the virus:

“Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville TN. We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter in law Fanny, and by our grandchildren. John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body. I sat with John – who was deeply sedated- in the hours before he passed and will be forever grateful for that opportunity. My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time – and to so many other families across the world. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share.”

Prine also asked that, in lieu of gifts, people donate to non-profit organizations in John’s memory.

Read Fiona Prine’s full statement above.