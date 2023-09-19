Flea Red Hot Chili Peppers Hollywood Walk of Fame 2022
It’s 2023 And Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Doesn’t Have A Smartphone, Which Prompted His Complaint To An NFL Team

Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers apparently had trouble trying to attend a recent Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium — and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his advice for the venue. Particularly, when it comes to helping people like himself that don’t have smartphones to get inside.

“Dear @RamsNFL I love you, but it is very hard to attend your games for someone like me that does not own a smart phone,” Flea wrote. “Cant print out tickets or parking pass. cant get wristband, cant get back to seat after bathroom visit. Smart phone ownership should dictate experience. I hate smartphones.”

Some users in Flea’s replies felt a similar way. A commenter agreed, pointing out that food places aren’t letting people pay with cash anymore.

Others had jokes about what it must’ve been like for Flea without a phone. One user commented, “Security guard at Rams game: ‘some old man with no phone tryin to get into the good seats, keeps saying he is going to flee or something. Crazy old white people.'”

Another turned Flea’s post into pointing out that it’s also hard to get into a RHCP show without a smartphone.

Continue scrolling for reactions to Flea’s no-smartphone post.

