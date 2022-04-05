The 2022 Grammys were just a few days ago now and while Flea and his Red Hot Chili Peppers didn’t come away with any wins (or nominations) this year, Flea has certainly done well in the past. Lifetime, he’s been nominated 17 times and won six Grammys, his first coming in 1993 when RHCP won Best Hard Rock Performance With Vocal for “Give It Away.” As for what happened to that trophy, it wasn’t handled with as much care as most Grammys are: Flea says his then-5-year-old daughter ended up using it as a shovel and left it outside all winter.

In a recent interview with KROQ (as NME notes), Flea said:

“Grammys are awesome, but after we won our first Grammy, like three years later, my mom said, ‘Michael, where’s your Grammy,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom, I put it somewhere.’ Months after that, my gardener came out of the backyard, in the garden, and you know how the Grammy looks like an old record player with the horn on it? My daughter had unscrewed it and was using it as a shovel for the garden. It had been out there in the dirt for the whole winter.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ most recent Grammy wins came in 2007, when “Dani California” won Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal, while Stadium Arcadium got Best Rock Album and Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package. They were most recently nominated in 2012, when I’m With You was up for Best Rock Album. Meanwhile, Flea had a nomination of his own at the 2021 Grammys, when his Acid For The Children: A Memoir was nominated for Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling).

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.