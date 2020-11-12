It’s not often that we hear from indie mainstays Fleet Foxes but every time we do, they have something exciting in the works. Back in September, Fleet Foxes returned to announce their fourth studio record Shore was arriving the next day at the exact moment of the autumn equinox. While much of their album’s recording process happened under wraps, the band are offering an inside look at their Shore studio sessions with the soothing “Sunblind” video.

The visual is compiled of short video clips filmed throughout their Shore recording process. It shares a look at each one of their studios — from a cozy wooded cabin to a grand sound booth in Paris, and everywhere in between.

Ahead of the “Sunblind” video’s release, Fleet Foxes’ vocalist Robin Pecknold spoke with Uproxx and explained how “Sunblind” was written:

“There was a moment when I thought it would be cool to have a gang vocal with a ton of people singing on it, but then that started to seem a little too ‘We Are The World’ or something. But I really wanted Kevin on there, so I asked him just a few weeks ago. One of the small upsides of the lockdown situation is that everyone has the home recording situation pretty dialed in. And Kevin was really close with Richard Swift, Joshua Jaeger played drums on this song, and Homer Steinweiss plays drums on this song as well — and he played drums with Richard in The Arcs. I wanted to involve people who knew those guys, and that were a little younger than me. Mentioning a bunch of people that had passed that were our heroes, and then to include the guys that were younger than me, in a way keeping that memory alive.”

Watch Fleet Foxes’ “Sunblind” video above.

Shore is out now via Anti-. Get it here.