Nathan Apodaca, known for his viral TikTok video featuring him drinking cranberry juice while skateboarding as “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac plays in the background, was arrested in his Idaho home, according to a report from TMZ.

According to the news report, the police pulled Apodaca over as he was allegedly driving with an expired registration sticker. The officer said he smelt marijuana as he approached the vehicle. As Apodaca was searching for his registration in the car, the officer apparently noticed some weed gummies.

Apodaca reportedly admitted to having weed in the car, and was later arrested and held on pot possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The viral TikTok star was later released and spoke to TMZ upon his release.

“During the arrest, the officers failed to read me my Miranda rights,” he said. “Initially, when officers found weed they said they were only going to write a ticket. They then found a gun and told me I was under arrest because I had a felony on my record and I wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm. However, I do not have a felony on my record, which I told the officers. Despite me telling them this, I was taken into custody. I was held in jail for several hours without bond before they told me they make a huge mistake. Then was told I was only being held on the weed charge and could bond out.”