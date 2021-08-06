Looking back through the archive, it looks like the first time we wrote posted on this site about the Foo Fighters trolling the Westboro Baptist Church was almost exactly 10 years ago, in September of 2011. Then it happened again in 2015.

During the Foos return to Kansas this week, as if on cue, the Westboro Baptist Church assembled on the other side of the venue’s parking lot to protest the appearance with their typical vitriolic signage. This time, the Dave Grohl and Company dressed up in their Dee Gees garb and hopped on a flatbed truck to treat the protesters to a lengthy rendition of Bee Gees’ 1976 cut “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Grohl told the protesters as the band noodled guitar solos and disco beats behind him. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

Check out a clip of the performance, as well as the studio version of Dee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” below.

Foo Fighters are currently in the midst of their rescheduled 25th Anniversary tour.


