Getty Image
Indie

Foo Fighters Trolled The Westboro Baptist Church Again, This Time Dressed In Disco Attire

TwitterIndie Music Writer

Looking back through the archive, it looks like the first time we wrote posted on this site about the Foo Fighters trolling the Westboro Baptist Church was almost exactly 10 years ago, in September of 2011. Then it happened again in 2015.

During the Foos return to Kansas this week, as if on cue, the Westboro Baptist Church assembled on the other side of the venue’s parking lot to protest the appearance with their typical vitriolic signage. This time, the Dave Grohl and Company dressed up in their Dee Gees garb and hopped on a flatbed truck to treat the protesters to a lengthy rendition of Bee Gees’ 1976 cut “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Grohl told the protesters as the band noodled guitar solos and disco beats behind him. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!”

Check out a clip of the performance, as well as the studio version of Dee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” below.

Foo Fighters are currently in the midst of their rescheduled 25th Anniversary tour. Grab tickets here.

The best new indie music directly to your inbox.
Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news.
By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy. I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com.

Listen To This
Foxing Will Go For Broke Or Die Trying
by:
Phabo Is A Burgeoning ‘Soulquarius’ Whose Success Comes From Letting Go And Letting God
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Billie Eilish Proves All She Needs Is Herself On The Stunning Left Turn, ‘Happier Than Ever’
by: FacebookTwitter
×