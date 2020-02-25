The last solo release from Australian musician Gordi, the moniker of Sophie Payten, was in 2017 with her debut album Reservoir. Since then, the singer has collaborated with Troye Sivan and toured with the likes of Sam Smith, Julien Baker and Fleet Foxes. After a busy three-year period, Gordi is gearing up to release more solo material. The singer debuted “Sandwiches,” a memory-laced number with an accompanying video that’s intercut with sentimental home videos.

The single was written at Gordi’s family home in Canowindra, Australia. Calling upon long-time collaborators and Bon Iver production duo Chris Messina and Zach Hanson, Gordi includes nostalgic mementos in “Sandwiches.” The singer returned to her family home to film the accompanying video as a tribute to her late grandmother. “Her whole life was in Canowindra… we made it in a house that’s a hundred meters from her house.”

“Sandwiches” pays homage to Gordi’s late grandmother. In her words, Gordi’s grandmother was “a great feeder of people.” When she fell ill, Gordi and her mother passed out sandwiches to the visitors gathered around the hospital bed. As they handed out the sandwiches, “someone called out that she was gone,” Gordi said. The singer calls upon the poignant memory to serve as inspiration for the new single.

Watch the “Sandwiches” video above. Below, find Gordi’s tour dates.

02/26 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National ^

02/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^

04/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

05/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

05/06 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore *

05/12 — Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre *

05/13 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

05/14 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody Theatre *

05/17 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

05/19 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condessa *

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

05/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

05/29 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater *

05/31 — Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami *

06/02 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC *

06/04 — Harrisburg, PA @ Riverfront Park Harrisburg University *

06/05 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

^ with Bear’s Den

* with Of Monsters and Men